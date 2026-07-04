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Torino are targeting a big pay day from selling Gvidas Gineitis to Celtic and are ‘closely monitoring’ a potential sale of Arne Engels.

Celtic could lose Engels this summer, despite resisting a series of bids for him from Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The Belgian midfielder is again a wanted man this summer, amid interest from a host of clubs, including Italian giants Roma.

Celtic are looking for engine room reinforcements and they are keen on Torino’s Lithuania midfielder Gineitis.

The Bhoys are said to have held talks about signing the 22-year-old from Torino, with a fee of over €10m mooted as being needed to do the deal.

According to Italian daily La Stampa (via Tutto Mercato Web), Celtic could step up their pursuit of Gineitis once Engels is sold.

Torino are watching the situation closely and are suggested to value the midfielder at the €15m mark, meaning an expensive deal for Celtic to do.

Scored against Competition Cyprus Nations League Finland World Cup qualifiers Malta World Cup qualifiers Netherlands World Cup qualifiers Moldova Friendly Gvidas Gineitis’ Lithuania goals

The Serie A side are looking to raise cash to reinvest in the team over the course of the summer and Gineitis is seen as a sellable asset due to Celtic’s interest.

Torino signed the Lithuania international from fellow Italian side SPAL in the 2022 winter transfer window and he was initially slotted into the Under-19s.

Gineitis then impressed enough to be promoted to the first team squad for the following campaign and has established himself in the team at Torino since then.

The 22-year-old is considered to be versatile in midfield, able to pay in every midfield position and even as a number 10 if needed.

If Celtic spend €15m on Gineitis then it would be a big outlay, but they may be hopeful of pushing the price down during talks with Torino.

Torino though for their part will be watching to see if Engels is sold and if he is, how much Celtic bank from the transfer.