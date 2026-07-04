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Leeds United‘s advantage in the race for sign Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is something Juventus are aware of.

Suzuki is expected to be sold by Parma this summer, with the Italian side already having secured his replacement from Juventus, and the World Cup only serving to increase his reputation.

He was scouted during the tournament by Aston Villa, but it is Leeds who have been working behind the scenes on a deal for the shot-stopper.

Leeds are in pole position for Suzuki and have been pushing to try to close the deal, but Juventus, who are in search of another goalkeeper, recently entered the race.

Juventus were hoping to sign Alisson, however that deal was blocked, while Guglielmo Vicario and Emi Martinez remain under consideration in Turin.

Now Juventus are serious about Suzuki but, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, ‘they are aware of the advantage Leeds have built up’.

Juventus also understand that other Premier League clubs are admirers of the Japan shot-stopper.

Goalkeeper Club Alisson Liverpool Emi Martinez Aston Villa Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Zion Suzuki Parma Alex Meret Napoli Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

The Bianconeri do have ground to make up in the race, but it has not stopped them entering it, and they could be tempting for Suzuki.

Joining Juventus would keep Suzuki within Serie A, where he has flourished, and see him join one of Italy’s biggest clubs.

While Juventus missed out on the Champions League, they did qualify for the Europa League, but Leeds have no European football on the agenda.

The Bianconeri also enjoy a good relationship with Parma, as shown by the recent deal to take Giovanni Daffara to the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

With Japan now out of the World Cup, Suzuki has no roadblock on a quick decision, but the goalkeeper is unlikely to be in a rush.

Suzuki will be keen to make sure he picks the right next destination.