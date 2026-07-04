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Leeds United target Lois Openda has emerged as ‘a priority’ target for Rennes this summer, though the Juventus’ striker’s future could take several weeks to resolve.

The Belgian forward joined Juventus on an initial loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of €4m, before an obligation to buy forced them to pay another €40m for him this summer.

Despite Openda flopping in Italian football, Juventus have had to pay €44m for him, a decision the club’s now former chief executive Damien Comolli has since admitted was a mistake.

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It proved to be a disappointing campaign for Openda, who managed just two goals in 34 appearances for the Bianconeri and his stock has dropped as a result.

Leeds have an interest in signing Openda and are still in the mix to snap him up.

The Whites have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha as their preferred attacking options and are likely to want another forward this summer, amid Joel Piroe’s lack of impact.

Openda though has suitors beyond Leeds and now the Whites face competition from French side Rennes.

Club played for Club Brugge Vitesse Lens RB Leipzig Juventus Clubs Lois Openda has played for

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Rennes have made the Belgium international ‘a priority’ target this summer, with head coach Franck Haise already well acquainted with the forward.

With Esteban Lepaul already leading the line, the French side are searching for the ideal partner in attack and believe Openda fits the profile.

Despite Rennes’ strong interest, it is understood that the operation could still take ‘weeks’ to reach a conclusion.

For his part, the 26-year-old has not yet abandoned hope of reviving his Juventus career and is still determined to work his way into Spalletti’s plans, a stance that could slow any potential transfer.

Juventus prefer a loan over a permanent sale to avoid a significant loss and are likely to accept offers including either an obligation or option to buy, knowing they are unlikely to recoup their full investment.

Despite his difficult season, the striker has continued to attract interest from former club Lens, Lyon and newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City.

Leeds could be an attractive destination for Openda though, giving him the chance to play Premier League football and at a club with the feel-good factor flowing.