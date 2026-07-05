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Celtic are set to miss out on defensive target Zinedin Smajlovic who ‘barring anything unexpected’, will complete a move to Greek giants Olympiacos.

Smajlovic has shone at Norwegian side Sandefjord and his performances have put him in line to move to a bigger club this summer.

There has been substantial interest in the centre-back, with Celtic’s interest in signing him emerging as far back as April.

The Bhoys even lodged a bid for Smajlovic this summer, which was rejected by Sandefjord, but then followed up with a fresh offer, which also did not do the trick.

Now it appears that Smajlovic will not be playing his football at Celtic Park next season and will instead be in Greece.

Olympiacos have had a bid of €5m plus a further €1m in add-ons accepted by Sandefjord and ‘barring anything unexpected’, the defender will be joining the Greek giants, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Smajlovic is rated as one of the best centre-backs in the Norwegian top flight and Olympiacos are betting he can transfer that form into the Greek Super League.

Club played for Taby Lecce Lecco Sandviken Sandefjord Clubs Zinedin Smajlovic has played for

At just 22 years old, Olympiacos will also believe that Smajlovic will have substantial room for growth and improvement, with a potential future sale for a big profit possible.

Celtic are also fans of signing players of that ilk, though will have to cross the Swedish defender off the list.

Smajlovic is now due to fly out to Greece and be put through his medical paces by Olympiacos before signing his contract.

Celtic are already making moves in the transfer market, with a new goalkeeper eyed and Dinko Horkas of Las Palmas and Tjark Ernst of Hertha Berlin in their sights.

Striker Kieron Bowie, at Hellas Verona, is a player Celtic have asked about, but the race for the Scot is now heating up.

Celtic came in for big criticism last summer due to their lacklustre recruitment and missing out on targets, and fans will hope missing out on Smajlovic is not a sign a repeat is on the cards.