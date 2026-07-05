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Turkish champions Galatasaray are ‘considering approaching’ West Ham United for Crysencio Summerville and offering to take the Dutchman on loan.

West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League has created an expectation that Summerville will be on the move, with a host of top teams keen.

Italian giants Roma have been looking at taking Summerville to Serie A, while there is interest in England from the likes of Manchester United.

Galatasaray are also firm admirers of what Summerville can do, with the winger having only grown his reputation through his performances at the World Cup.

Nevertheless, the Turkish giants, who have Champions League football on the agenda for next season, are wary of a big transfer fee for Summerville.

They are instead ‘considering approaching’ West Ham with a proposal to take Summerville on loan, according to Turkish daily Star.

West Ham have just brought in £85m from selling Mateus Fernandes and Galatasaray look to feel a loan proposal is worth making.

Game Details Japan 70 minutes, 1 goal Sweden 45 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist Tunisia 18 minutes Morocco 120 minutes, 1 assist Crysencio Summerville at the World Cup

It would make sure Summerville did not have to play in the Championship next season, while giving him the chance to play in the Champions League.

West Ham would also retain control of the winger’s future, potentially welcoming him back next summer with a spot back in the Premier League having been won.

How Summerville might feel about a temporary exit though is unclear, as is whether Galatasaray would want to include an option to buy in the agreement.

At present, Galatasaray feel the need to spend money on the engine room, rather than splash huge cash signing Summerville.

They do have a host of exciting attackers, including Leroy Sane and Victor Osimhen, and Summerville could be tempted by the idea of a move to Istanbul.

It would still though be seen as unusual if West Ham agreed to loan Summerville out, rather than bring in big money from selling him this summer.