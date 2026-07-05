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Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt could see a permanent move to Hull City at risk as his salary at Elland Road makes him a ‘major investment’ for the Tigers, who ‘may see if there are cheaper alternatives’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gelhardt helped Hull defy the odds and win promotion to the Premier League last season, with the expectation being the Tigers would now keep hold of him.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic said in November that he did not think Leeds viewed Gelhardt as someone they wanted to keep hold of, raising hopes of a summer deal.

Now Hull have far more money available following promotion, but that does not mean the are certain to sign Gelhardt on a permanent basis.

Gelhardt has seen his wages at Leeds increase due to being in the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

While the fee is suggested not to be an issue, his salary means he would be a ‘major investment’ for Hull, who could see if there are cheaper alternatives they could sign.

Gelhardt is well down the pecking order at Leeds and that is not likely to change under Daniel Farke, who let him leave on loan.

Scored against Oxford United (H) Bristol City (A) Birmingham City (A) Leicester City (H) Charlton Athletic (H) Norwich City (A) Portsmouth (H) QPR (A) Stoke City (A) Middlesbrough (H) QPR (H) Millwall (H) Wrexham (A) Birmingham City (H) Millwall (A) Joe Gelhardt’s Hull City goals last season

The situation is one which could drag on over the summer unless Hull can find a deal they believe is suitable to re-sign Gelhardt.

The 24-year-old made a total of 44 appearances for Hull over the course of last season, chipping in with 15 goals and six assists.

One of his goals came in the Championship playoff semi-final tie with Millwall, but Gelhardt was a substitute in that game, along with in the playoff final against Middlesbrough.

Towards the end of the campaign, Gelhardt admitted he had had no contact from Leeds throughout the season, since making his loan switch.

Given how Gelhardt performed in the Championship, if Hull do not move to bring him back then he could quickly become an attractive target for sides in the second tier.

Leeds are now shopping in higher profile and higher cost markets as they look to strengthen, with Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki someone they are pushing to bring in.

There is also a pursuit of former Borussia Dortmund man Julian Brandt that Leeds are engaged in and Inside Futbol recently looked at what he would bring to Elland Road.