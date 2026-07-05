Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United target Julian Brandt is determined to continue playing European football, dealing a significant blow to the Whites, who have been keen on signing him.

The German attacking midfielder is available on a free transfer after bringing an end to his seven-year spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Having made more than 300 appearances for the Bundesliga side, the versatile right-footed playmaker is now preparing for the next chapter of his career, with several clubs monitoring his situation.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

During his time in Dortmund, Brandt lifted the German Cup and the German Supercup, although major silverware largely eluded him.

With his vision, creativity, and dribbling ability, the 30-year-old would represent an eye-catching addition to Leeds United’s midfield, particularly given his availability as a free agent.

Leeds were handed encouragement after Real Betis declined the chance to sign the Germany international, but a fresh development has now cast serious doubt over any move to Elland Road.

According to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten (via Sport.de), Brandt ‘desperately wants to continue’ to play European football.

Leeds cannot offer any European football to Brandt, given their 14th place finish in the Premier League.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Daniel Farke’s side recovered from a slow start last season to create a feel-good factor, but their final league position was not enough to secure Europe, with the FA Cup, the likely most viable route, resulting in a semi-final exit.

Roma remain firmly in the picture for the 30-year-old, while Ajax have also made contact to explore a potential move, with Roma offering European football and the Dutch side still in contention to qualify for the Conference League.

Trabzonspor have also been credited with an interest in the experienced midfielder.

Despite his 48 international caps for Germany, Brandt’s salary could prove another stumbling block, with the playmaker earning around €8m per year during his time at Dortmund.

With European football now emerging as a key condition, Farke may have to turn his attention elsewhere in his search for attacking creativity, lending further weight to German media’s claim that Brandt is unlikely to end up at Elland Road.

Other attacking options remain on Leeds’ radar, including Lassine Sinayoko, who registered 16 goal contributions last season, and Juventus forward Lois Openda, who is no longer part of the manager’s plans in Turin.

Farke though may not want to give up hope of landing Brandt yet and the Premier League could still prove a major draw.