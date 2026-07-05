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Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are standing by to make a move for Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi amid the Cherries being ‘extremely greedy’ on the transfer fee they are demanding from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG want to sign Kroupi from Bournemouth and have been making moves to bring the 20-year-old to the Parc des Princes.

Kroupi has been left impressed by the PSG project and is keen to switch to the French giants, having made them his priority this summer.

The transfer for Kroupi though might not take flight for PSG, who could turn to other options.

According to PSG insider PSG Inside Actus, Bournemouth are being ‘extremely greedy’ with their financial demands and PSG believe the price is ‘far too high’.

There is a feeling in France that Bournemouth’s approach is designed to make sure they can keep hold of Kroupi into next season.

PSG are not alone in wanting the French striker, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham ‘following the file with great attention’.

Club Years Lorient 2022-2025 Bournemouth 2025- Lorient (loan) 2025 Eli Junior Kroupi’s career history

It is suggested both clubs could quickly make moves for Kroupi ‘if the situation were to unlock’.

With talks between PSG and Bournemouth having reached an impasse, the French giants are prepared to move on to other options in the coming days if there is no movement.

How Kroupi might react if he feels Bournemouth have priced him out of a dream move to PSG remains to be seen.

For Crystal Palace and Tottenham, PSG pulling out of the race would be good news and boost their own hopes of landing the French striker.

Spurs have focused so far on defence and midfield in terms of recruitment, but Roberto De Zerbi will want attackers too.

Palace are seeking to back new boss Pierre Sage and have Europa League football to deal with after lifting the Conference League.

Bournemouth brought Kroupi over to England from sister club Lorient in France and he has repaid the £10m investment they made in spades.

With Antoine Semenyo having left Bournemouth in the winter transfer window, losing Kroupi would be a big blow for the Cherries and likely explains their reluctance to sanction an exit.