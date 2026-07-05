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Sandro Tonali ‘has signed’ a six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, with only the official announcement of the move now remaining.

Spurs worked hard in recent weeks to deliver Tonali from Newcastle United for boss Roberto De Zerbi, who made his countryman a priority target.

De Zerbi’s good relationship with Tonali was key to the move going through, with the Italy midfielder keen to play for his fellow Italian in N17.

Newcastle’s transfer stance irritated Tottenham, who were forced to agree to a package worth £100m to take Tonali to north London.

Now though Spurs have put Tonali through his medical paces and closed in on finalising the move.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Sandro Tonali has signed his six-year Spurs contract ahead of his £100m move.

“Only the official announcement pending.”

Signed Martin Dubravka Jan Paul van Hecke Andrew Robertson Marcos Senesi Mateus Fernandes Tottenham’s signings so far

Tonali will represent a club record signing for Tottenham and much will be expected from the Italian in a Spurs shirt.

He had interest from other clubs, but even with Tottenham having no European football to offer the lure of working with De Zerbi at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium won out.

Tonali joins Martin Dubravka, Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes through the entry door in north London.

The midfielder spoke at the airport in Milan before flying over to London to put the finishing touches to the move.

Tonali said: “I’m really happy, everything is different, we’ve decided to change and we’re ready for this new adventure.”

Losing Tonali is a big blow for Newcastle and could yet be made worse if Bruno Guimaraes gets a move away from St James’ Park.

The Magpies have already lost Anthony Gordon this summer, selling the winger to Barcelona for £70m.

Despite both Newcastle and Tottenham having no European football, only one of the two are losing key assets this summer.

There will be pressure on both De Zerbi and Eddie Howe to start the new campaign well though, given both clubs’ struggles last term.