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West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo ‘decided the club should be targeting better’ than Birmingham City new boy Dael Fry, who was on the Hammers’ list of defensive options.

Birmingham have snapped up the 28-year-old defender following the end of his contract at Middlesbrough, with Fry putting pen to paper to a three-year deal at St Andrew’s.

The experienced centre-back was an attractive target due to his free agent status and West Ham were linked with a move to take him to the capital.

Fry though will be playing for Blues next season and not the Hammers, though it has now emerged Nuno decided that the London Stadium outfit could do better than the defender.

ExWHUemployee wrote on Patreon: “Whilst Dael Fry was originally on a list of potential centre back signings, Nuno decided that the club should be targeting better and the player now looks set to join Birmingham City.”

West Ham are expected to see substantial change in their defensive options as a result of relegation, with Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo tipped to depart, while Axel Disasi’s loan spell has ended.

Fry would have represented a hugely experienced Championship option, with 272 games in the division under his belt.

Opponents Solihull Moors (A) Burton Albion (A) Crewe Alexandra (A) Northampton Town (A) Barcelona (H) Birmingham City friendlies

Only time will tell whether Nuno was right to steer West Ham away from the battle for the defender’s signature, with Birmingham expected to be promotion rivals to the Hammers in the new campaign.

Blues are looking to strengthen and have triggered Jhon Solis’ option to buy, keeping him to add steel in midfield.

Solis made a big impression at St Andrew’s after joining on loan from Girona and one commentator, having seen him in action, dubbed him ‘colossal’.

Birmingham are sure to make a host of more signings over the coming weeks, as Chris Davies tries to get together a squad to push for promotion.

With Blues flopping in the race for a playoff spot last term, there were real question marks over Davies’ position as manager.

Davies will put his squad through their paces on 15th July when they take on Solihull Moors in a friendly clash.

Birmingham are due to host West Ham in the Championship on 19th December.