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Tottenham Hotspur have now opened the door to loaning out goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in a development which could be ‘the turning point’ as Juventus close in on him.

Vicario is out of favour at Tottenham, with Roberto De Zerbi seemingly having decided that Antonin Kinsky will be the number 1 next term, with Martin Dubravka providing cover.

A return to Serie A has been on the cards, but Inter Milan shelved their efforts to sign him due to the costs of the deal, with Juventus and Napoli the most recent viable destinations.

Juventus failed to sign Alisson from Liverpool, while landing Aston Villa‘s Emi Martinez has proven to be difficult, leading to Vicario becoming a fall-back option.

Now Vicario is becoming much more attractive to Juventus due to a change in stance in N17.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calcio Napoli 24), Tottenham have opened up to loaning Vicario out and it is ‘the turning point’.

Juventus could push ahead and bring Vicario to Turin on loan with an option to buy him if he impresses between the sticks.

Club played for Udinese Fontanafredda Venezia Cagliari Perugia Empoli Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Guglielmo Vicario has played for

Vicario is keen to make the switch and would jump at the opportunity to sign for Juventus.

The Bianconeri were recently warned that Vicario would not improve their squad, but on a loan deal they may bite.

Spurs opening up to a loan for the goalkeeper is a big change in stance, with it suggested they had previously wanted between €15m and €20m.

Vicario did not feature for Tottenham at the business end of the season, with a hernia injury giving Kinsky an opportunity, and the Czech kept the gloves even when the Italian returned.

The goalkeeper had already seen his performances come under the scanner as Tottenham struggled in the Premier League, eventually falling into a relegation battle.

Tottenham snapped Vicario up from Italian side Empoli in the summer of 2023 and handed him a five-year deal in north London.

He faces a season of kicking his heels on the bench or not even making the matchday squad if he does not manage to leave Tottenham this summer.