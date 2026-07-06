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Liverpool new boy Victor Munoz has revealed that Andoni Iraola has already offered him an early insight into how he intends to use him at Anfield.

The Spaniard spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Real Madrid before joining Osasuna, where he made a real breakthrough.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign last season, registering 12 goal involvements in 36 appearances for a struggling Osasuna side.

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Interest soon followed, with Newcastle United keen on the winger and suggestions even emerging that the Magpies were closing in on a deal to take Munoz to St. James’ Park.

However, the move took a late twist as Liverpool stepped in to make the Spaniard the first signing of the Iraola era.

The Reds triggered his €40m release clause and are understood to have handed him a six-year contract at Anfield.

Munoz admitted the scale of the move initially felt surreal, but stressed he has always believed the Premier League suits both his qualities and style of play.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Munoz also revealed that Iraola has already shared his tactical vision with him, with the winger convinced the manager’s demands are perfectly aligned with his own strengths.

Reflecting on his first reaction after being told Liverpool wanted to sign him, Munoz told Spanish outlet Las Provincias: “It all seems so far away because it’s such a big club, but honestly, it was a good impression.

“I think the Premier League is the right place for me because of my abilities and my style of play.

“I think the next step was the right one.”

The Spaniard then opened up on the conversation he had with his new boss, Iraola: “Yes. He gave me a glimpse into how his teams play, how it might suit me, how he likes his wingers to be wide, able to get to the byline, and hard-working.

“I made the right choice with that next step because those are characteristics I strongly identify with.

Munoz is currently part of Spain’s World Cup squad as they prepare to face Portugal in the round of 16.

The winger is yet to feature at the tournament, but will hope to play a part as Spain continue their campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be eager to get him up to speed and integrate him into their pre-season plans under Iraola, with the gaping hole left by Mohamed Salah’s departure to be filled.