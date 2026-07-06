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Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, who is wanted by Aston Villa and Chelsea, ‘has half the Premier League watching’ his situation in Serie A.

The 23-year-old attacker joined Italian side Bologna from Marseille last summer, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal that keeps him at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara until 2029.

He wasted little time making an impression, registering six goal contributions in 28 Serie A appearances during his debut campaign, while adding another six in 12 Europa League outings.

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Those performances quickly caught Aston Villa’s attention, with it being claimed in April that the Midlands club were ‘crazy about’ the forward.

Villa, alongside Chelsea, ‘sounded him out’ after the campaign ended, but their interest hit a stumbling block in June when Bologna’s sporting director made it clear the winger was not for sale.

That is not expected to put off his Premier League suitors, who can deploy significant financial firepower this summer to land Rowe.

Aston Villa and Chelsea though could yet face fierce competition for the winger from other Premier League sides.

According to Italian daily Il Resto Del Carlino, Rowe is so in demand that ‘half the Premier League are watching’ to keep tabs on his situation, with his ‘acceleration and unpredictability’ particular draws.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Interest extends beyond England as well, with Galatasaray also credited with making initial contact over a potential move.

His explosive pace and style make him an ideal fit for the Premier League, and it is suggested a fee in the region of €40m represents the psychological and financial threshold Bologna would struggle to reject.

Unai Emery guided Aston Villa to Europa League glory while also securing Champions League qualification for next season, strengthening the club’s appeal as they look to attract the 23-year-old.

Earlier this year, ahead of their quarter-final meeting, the former England Under-21 international described Villa as a top-class club, a remark that could further enhance the club’s standing in the race for his signature.

Chelsea could also be especially attractive, presenting the chance to join Xabi Alonso’s new project.

During his time at Norwich, where he made 56 senior appearances, including 13 in the Premier League, Rowe had already attracted interest from top-flight clubs, with two sides pursuing him in the summer of 2024.

Even earlier, in January 2024, West Ham United, who were keen on signing homegrown talent, were credited with monitoring him alongside Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, just as Iwan Roberts had predicted.

With Premier League interest following him for years, this summer could finally bring the long-awaited move to England’s top flight.