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Aston Villa ‘remain very interested’ in Ibrahim Mbaye, who ‘wants to leave’ Paris Saint-Germain despite his entourage advising him to stay put.

Having come through the ranks at PSG, the Senegalese made his senior debut during the 2024/25 campaign at just 16 years of age, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to feature for the first team.

He went on to enjoy a more prominent role last season, finishing with five goal involvements in 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants as he kicked on with his progress.

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However, entering the final two years of his contract, Mbaye has now come to the conclusion he wants to leave the Parc des Princes and is not short of suitors.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Aston Villa ‘remain very interested’ in Mbaye and are keen to bring the winger to Villa Park this summer.

There is also some interest from Tottenham Hotspur, however it is not as serious as that which comes from Unai Emery’s men.

Mbaye’s entourage are of the opinion that he should stay at PSG and continue his development in Paris, but the teenage forward is of a different view.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

As well as the two Premier League sides, there is also interest in the attacker from unnamed clubs outside France.

Despite being just 18 years old, Mbaye is already a senior Senegal international, as well as a member of the PSG first team.

Mbaye represented Senegal at the World Cup and even found the net against France in the group stage, further underlining his enormous potential.

Senegal’s campaign came to an end in the last 32, allowing the winger to turn his full attention towards his club future.

Whether Aston Villa can turn their interest into a concrete move remains to be seen, but they can offer Mbaye Champions League football.

Jonathan Rowe is another winger under consideration, though the Villans face strong competition from fellow Premier League clubs for his signature.

The Midlands outfit are also keen on Anis Hadj Moussa and are battling Newcastle United for the Algerian, who has already spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League.