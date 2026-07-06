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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, who is set to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan, has been hailed by former Serie A star Massimo Orlando, who thinks he overcame a serious knee injury ‘brilliantly’.

Dragusin completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa in January 2024, with Spurs beating off competition from Napoli and Bayern Munich to secure his signature.

The Romanian international later suffered a serious knee injury and, despite returning to fitness this season, endured a difficult campaign.

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In the recent Premier League season, the 24-year-old made just ten appearances for Spurs, featuring for only 515 minutes.

In search of regular playing minutes, Dragusin is now set to return to Italy to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The Tottenham defender will have to make 22 appearances for the Italian side for the obligation to buy in his loan to trigger.

With Dragusin having had a serious cruciate ligament injury, there could be some worries at Fiorentina that he will not be the same defender he was at Genoa.

Club Years Juventus 2020-2023 Sampdoria (loan) 2021-2022 Salernitana (loan) 2022 Genoa (loan) 2022-2023 Genoa 2023-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Radu Dragusin’s career history

Dragusin’s agent claimed that his client is even stronger, faster and more flexible than he was before and Orlando does believe he has recovered well.

Orlando thinks that Dragusin recovered ‘brilliantly’ from what was a serious injury to his knee.

Orlando expressed his admiration towards the Romanian and strongly believes that the 24-year-old will strengthen La Viola’s defence.

Speaking to ‘Viola Amore Mio’ on Radio FirenzeViola, he said: “Dragusin was already sought after last year.

“I think he’s overcome his injury brilliantly.

“I like him a lot and he’ll definitely improve the defence.”

Fiorentina will be hoping the Tottenham defender can help them push up the Serie A table last season after they fought against relegation last term.

Spurs have already bolstered their defence following the signings of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Lilywhites are now looking to improve their attack and are standing by to make a move for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with Crystal Palace and Paris Saint-Germain also keen.

Tottenham have just completed the signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a club record total package worth up to £100m.