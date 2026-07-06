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Bologna decision makers will ‘be at the training centre today’ for talks over their transfer strategy amid Rangers‘ interest in Lewis Ferguson and suggestions that Connor Barron could be involved in a deal.

A new era is under way at Ibrox under Derek McInnes, with Rangers already making moves in the summer transfer market.

Having secured the signature of Lawrence Shankland from Hearts and added at the back with Ben Godfrey and in goal through Ivor Pandur, Rangers are looking to reinforce their midfield options.

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The Gers are keen on Bologna’s Ferguson, but face having to fork out a big fee to take him back to Scotland.

The Scotland international, who spent four years in Rangers’ youth academy, has found success in Italy, where he has become a key man at Bologna since leaving Aberdeen in 2022.

However, although the Light Blues remain interested, it was suggested last week that there have been ‘no contacts’ from Rangers to the Rossoblu for the 26-year-old.

And signing Ferguson would likely require Rangers to smash their transfer record.

However, there may be the possibility of a cash plus player deal to be done, with suggestions that Barron could potentially go the other way.

Club Years Hamilton Academical 2017-2018 Aberdeen 2018-2022 Bologna 2022- Lewis Ferguson’s career history

Bologna could take important decisions as soon as today as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, following on from discussions on Sunday, ‘at the training centre today’, Domenico Tedesco, Giovanni Sartori, Marco Di Vaio and Claudio Fenucci will hold talks.

A host of potential midfield targets are on the agenda at Bologna and it is unclear how much the Rossoblu want Barron.

Sending Barron to Italy could help push down the cash outlay required to sign Ferguson, but it could also be a complex deal to pull off.

Ferguson has another two years left on his current deal at Bologna and no talks have been held about an extension yet.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has also been looked at by Bologna, but it is suggested that Atalanta are currently in the driving seat for the Belgian.

Whether Bologna might use Rangers’ interest in Ferguson to push forward their own interest in Raskin is another potential factor in an intriguing transfer story between the two clubs this summer.