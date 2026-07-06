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Radu Dragusin’s arrival at Fiorentina is a ‘turning point’ for La Viola given the quality of the Tottenham Hotspur defender, who Italian journalist Luca Calamai believes, is ‘on another level’.

In order to move on from the disappointment of last season, Spurs quickly signed Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke to strengthen their defence this summer.

However, with the arrival of all the defensive reinforcements this summer, Dragusin will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a season-long loan to Italian side Fiorentina after being deemed surplus to requirements.

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The 24-year-old defender endured a difficult time at Tottenham due to a cruciate ligament tear and though he returned during the course of last season, he was unable to nail down a spot in a struggling side.

Now Dragusin is set to return to Serie A with Fiorentina and the move will even become permanent if he makes 22 appearances.

For Calamai, Fiorentina getting Dragusin is a real statement and could well mark a turning point for the club.

While he has been pleased with La Viola’s business so far, he feels that the Tottenham defender is something else entirely in terms of quality.

Calamai said on Radio FirenzeViola: “Forget self-financing, which seemed to be the guiding principle of Fiorentina’s transfer window.

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“I have to say that the arrival of Dragusin marks a fundamental turning point, because up until now Fiorentina had signed a good young talent in Viery and another interesting prospect in Thorstvedt.

“But Dragusin is a different story. He’s on another level.”

Dragusin will return to Serie A after two and a half difficult years at Spurs and the Premier League side will want him to perform and feature regularly in order for the obligation to buy clause to kick in.

The Romania international was rated as a top defensive talent when Tottenham signed him and Fabio Paratici clearly believes such potential continues to remain within Dragusin.

Fiorentina flirted with relegation in Serie A in the recent campaign and Paratici is leading a serious transfer push this summer to make that a distant memory.