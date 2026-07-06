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Several Premier League sides are ‘ready to match or even fully meet’ Parma’s asking price for goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is a major target for Leeds United this summer.

Parma signed goalkeeper Suzuki for €10m in July 2024 and he has wasted little time in standing out in Italian football.

The Japan international established himself as Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper immediately, making 37 Serie A appearances in his debut season.

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The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong start to the recent Serie A season before a broken hand suffered in November 2025 sidelined him for several months.

Suzuki returned in time to represent Japan at the World Cup, where his performances in North America only served to put his quality on full display and increase interest.

The goalkeeper first emerged as a target for Aston Villa in mid-June when it was suggested that Villa are scouting him at the World Cup.

Leeds United too joined the race for the Japanese international when it was suggested that the Whites were ‘gathering information’ about the goalkeeper.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Suzuki has become a major target for Leeds, who have been pushing to sign Suzuki amid their need for a new goalkeeper, with Karl Darlow’s deal having expired and Lucas Perri a potential departure.

Premier League clubs beyond Leeds could push for Suzuki though, with it suggested his asking price of €30m is not a problem in England.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), ‘several Premier League clubs’ are interested and are ‘ready to match or even fully meet’ Parma’s asking price.

It is unclear which other Premier League sides might be Suzuki’s suitors.

Leeds have also been urged by commentator Adam Pope to bring in a top quality custodian in the summer transfer window.

A move to the Whites would offer Suzuki a clear path to becoming Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Aston Villa could provide him with Champions League football.

With Japan out of the World Cup, Suzuki is free to consider his future, especially with Parma already having signed his replacement.