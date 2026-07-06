Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray are keen to land Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, with the price that the Turkish champions will have to pay emerging.

Ugochukwu began his career in France in Rennes’ youth system, then came to England to join Chelsea in 2023, before signing for Burnley last summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 38 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions since his arrival and, under his current contract, is tied down to the club until 2030.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In the recent campaign, Ugochukwu displayed his versatility, playing as a defensive, central, attacking and right-sided midfielder.

However, following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship in the recent campaign, it appears that Ugochukwu could move this summer, and Galatasaray have been monitoring his situation at Turf Moor since April.

The Turkish giants are firm fans of what the Burnley midfielder brings to the table and the amount that they will need to fork out to land him has become clear.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu said via GS Gazete: “Burnley is asking for €30m for Lesley Ugochukwu, whether it’s a transfer fee or a mandatory purchase option.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“If Galatasaray pays that amount, they’ll get him.

“Besides that, they’ll also be talking to another player. Okan Buruk and the scouting team have been following Ugochukwu for a long time and they like him.”

Whether Galatasaray are prepared to go that high for the midfielder remains to be seen, with the club assessing a number of positions they want to recruit in.

They have already concluded that signing Crysencio Summerville would be too expensive and are eyeing a loan.

The summer could bring significant changes at Burnley and Ugochukwu is not the only high-profile player set to depart in the summer, as attacker Luca Koleosho is ‘very close’ to joining Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

It remains to be seen who will be the next man in charge at Turf Moor, and which players will be available at his disposal to gain promotion, which the Clarets have been doing for the past few seasons.

Ugochukwu still has four years left on his current contract with Burnley, which puts the club in a strong position as they will not be in a hurry to part ways with a key member of the squad.