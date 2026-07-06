George Wood/Getty Images

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are stepping up their pursuit of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and club officials ‘will travel to England’ for talks.

Aston Villa won the Europa League and will also be playing in the Champions League next season, and Watkins played an integral role in the team’s success.

The 30-year-old forward scored 21 goals and chipped in with five assists in 51 appearances in all competitions in the recent season for the Villans.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Currently, he is at the World Cup with England, who have secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Mexico, though Watkins has only played six minutes so far.

While Watkins focuses on England duty, his future at club level is increasingly coming under the scanner.

There has been growing interest from Turkey, where Fenerbahce view him as an ‘alternative’ to Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

Fenerbahce’s push to sign Guirassy has now hit choppy waters and the Turkish giants are stepping up their move for Watkins.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce officials ‘will travel to England’ to hold talks with Aston Villa and Watkins’ agent.

It has been suggested that Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal is keen to bring in Watkins and at first, the Yellow Canaries will make a loan offer with an option to buy.

Striker Age Sidiki Cherif 19 Vedat Muriqi 32 Cagri Fedai 20 Fenerbahce’s strikers

Fenerbahce may well need to make a permanent cash bid, with Aston Villa likely not to want to accept a loan proposal for Watkins.

Watkins still has two years remaining on his current contract with Aston Villa and the Premier League side would surely need a compelling offer to do business, despite suggestions they are open to his exit.

Aston Villa could have a busy window as they aim to strengthen, though the World Cup is delaying business.

The Villans have been looking into the transfer market to add depth to their attack and were namechecked as a possible destination for Algeria international Anis Hadj Moussa.

There also continues to be interest from Aston Villa in Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, but it is suggested half of the clubs in the Premier League are keeping tabs on the ex-Norwich City man.