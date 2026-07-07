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Crystal Palace are monitoring the development of teenage striker Vitaly Laturnus, who is on the books at Kazakh side Aktobe.

Laturnus came through the academy of Kazakhstan outfit Aktobe and, under his current contract, is tied to the club until 2027.

The 17-year-old forward has made 12 appearances in the Kazakhstan Premier League, scoring four goals and also providing an assist in the process.

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Following strong displays in the Kazakhstan top-flight, Laturnus is putting himself on the radar and may well be in line for a move abroad.

According to Kazakh outlet ASnews.kz, Crystal Palace ‘are monitoring the forward’s development’, along with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is unclear if either club are plotting an immediate move for Laturnus, or will simply continue to track him.

It may not be straightforward to bring Latrunus to England, as the main priority of his father is that his son continues his development in Kazakhstan for another two years.

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That though could be a timeframe which brings more clubs into the mix for the 17-year-old.

Crystal Palace invested heavily in the attack in the recent campaign, bringing in Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

But Nketiah missed the majority of the season due to several injuries, while Strand Larsen failed to find the back of the net consistently, and the pair ended the season with a combined goal tally of eight goals for Crystal Palace.

While there is no suggestion Laturnus is being eyed for the Palace first team, the club will want to make sure they continue to develop top talents.

Crystal Palace and new manager Pierre Sage have turned their attention to the transfer market to bolster the attack and the Eagles are showing interest in Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi.

Last campaign, Crystal Palace enjoyed an overall positive season, winning the Conference League and booking their place in the Europa League.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles will be able to bring in the players who suit the new manager’s playing style to have a strong season.