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Adam Pope has hailed Harry Wilson, who has agreed to join Leeds United as a free agent, and is sure that everything is fine with the deal despite it not yet having been announced.

Leeds tried to sign Wilson last summer, though Fulham refused to sign off on a deadline day move, leaving the winger to then run down his contract at Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old made 36 appearances for Fulham in the recent Premier League season, while scoring ten goals and providing seven assists, making him an attractive option in the market.

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Along with Leeds, Aston Villa also showed keen interest in the winger, while Turkish giants Trabzonspor also held talks with his representatives.

The Yorkshire club beat off competition from multiple clubs to agree a deal with Wilson, with a ‘higher salary’ coming into play.

Wilson is expected to be officially confirmed by Leeds soon and he will be keen to make an impact over the course of pre-season.

Commentator Pope thinks that though Leeds fans are still waiting for Wilson’s transfer to be completed, there is no indication the deal is in danger despite supporters becoming anxious over the delay.

Club played for Liverpool Crewe Alexandra Hull City Derby County Bournemouth Cardiff City Fulham Clubs Harry Wilson has played for

He described Wilson as a ‘cracking addition’ for the Whites, insisting that the signing is a ‘clever’ piece of business.

Pope believes that Leeds are not finished in the transfer market and the club will make more such quality signings before the window closes.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (34:30), he said: “We are still waiting for the Harry Wilson [move] to be completed.

“Our information is everything is going to be fine, but people are getting anxious about it because it has not happened yet.

“That is a cracking addition.

“I don’t think anyone will suggest that this is anything other than a clever and a good signing.

“I am sure there will be more to follow as well.”

It remains to be seen when the Whites will officially announce Wilson as a Leeds player.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds will be hoping to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions following their impressive Premier League survival under Daniel Farke.

The Yorkshire club recently received a significant blow in their pursuit of Julian Brandt, who is determined to continue playing European football and that may rule out a move to Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim have accepted a €5m bid from Red Bull Salzburg for Leeds-linked striker Haris Tabakovic, but the player has not agreed personal terms with the Austrian sid. yet.