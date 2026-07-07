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Arthur Atta has emerged as one of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s major targets this summer and Villa ‘have made a strong move’ for the Udinese midfielder.

Atta joined Serie A side Udinese in August 2024 on a season-long loan from French club Metz, with the move later being made permanent in the summer of 2025.

The Frenchman enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Udinese in the recent Serie A season, more than doubling his playing time while contributing five goals and three assists.

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The 23-year-old first caught the attention of Premier League clubs Everton and Fulham after producing a standout display against AC Milan in April, scoring once and setting up another in Udinese’s win at the San Siro.

Newcastle also joined the pursuit for the Udinese midfielder in late May.

Aston Villa though now look to have pushed themselves into the race for Atta’s signature forcefully.

And those efforts may only increase given the ACL injury picked up by Amadou Onana on Belgium duty at the World Cup.

League played in Serie A Ligue 1 Ligue 2 National Leagues Arthur Atta has played in

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Aston Villa ‘have made a strong move’ for Atta, who has emerged as one of Emery’s ‘major targets’ this summer.

Atta is a natural central midfielder, but he is also able to operate further forward and regularly poses a goal threat, with a notable brace last term in Serie A against Lazio.

Villa are already one midfielder down this summer after Douglas Luiz’s loan spell from Juventus came to an end.

There are also question marks over the future of Lamare Bogarde, who has resisted signing a new contract and is a wanted man.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Villains will be looking to recruit in midfield and it seems Atta fits the bill for Emery.

Further up the pitch, Ollie Watkins could be on the move from Villa Park this summer as Fenerbahce are stepping up their pursuit of the striker.

The Villains are already in the market looking for replacements and are ‘very interested’ in Ibrahim Mbaye, who ‘wants to leave’ Paris Saint-Germain despite his agents advising him to stay.