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Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have made an official loan offer to Wolves for their Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare, after expressing their interest in signing him.

The Old Gold will want to move on from last season’s disappointment, in which they were relegated to the Championship, after an eight-year stay in the Premier League.

In order to fight for promotion in the upcoming season, Wolves have already signed Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez to add real know-how, but boss Rob Edwards was sacked.

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Wolves though will likely have a very different look about them as a host of Old Gold stars are keen to find the exit door and avoid playing in the second tier.

One of the names who has garnered interest in the summer is striker Arokodare and he has been a popular target for Turkish clubs, having been looked at by Besiktas, but a move never materialised.

Now, Arokodare has caught the eye of Trabzonspor, and the Super Lig outfit, after being tipped to start negotiations soon, have finally made their move by tabling an offer to sign him.

According to Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan, Trabzonspor have made a loan bid for the hitman.

Trabzonspor star Known for Stefan Savic Ex-Manchester City Andre Onana On loan from Manchester United Paul Onuachu Ex-Southampton Notable players at Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor view the 24-year-old forward as a possible replacement for Paul Onauchu, in the event he departs this summer, but the Turkish side are aware that signing Arokodare will not be easy.

Arokodare arrived at Wolves from Belgian club Genk in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club, with an option for a further year.

In the recent campaign, the Nigerian international received limited game time, as out of the 33 Premier League appearances, he only started in 13 matches, and came off the bench 20 times.

Besides that, the return of Jimenez could further decrease his game time at Molineux, while Wolves are also looking into the transfer market for a new striker, and the Old Gold were ‘preparing the right offer’ to sign Che Adams, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Wolves replaced Edwards with manager Cesar Peixoto and it remains to be seen how highly the Portuguese head coach rates Arokodare.

Arokodare still has three years remaining on his current contract and it is far from clear that Wolves will play ball on a loan offer.