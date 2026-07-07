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Norwegian outfit Tromso have ‘rejected’ a significant bid from Rangers for their highly rated midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The Glasgow giants have made rapid movements this summer following a disappointing last season, as they bid to show finishing third in the Scottish Premiership was a one-off.

The likes of Ivor Pandur, Dan Neil, Ross McCrorie, Lawrence Shankland and Ben Godfrey have arrived at Ibrox already to boost Derek McInnes’ squad.

However, some star departures could also take place this summer, as midfield star Nicolas Raskin is attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

He started against the USA in Belgium’s round-of-16 tie in the World Cup and registered an assist as the Red Devils secured a 4-1 win.

The Gers are looking to address the midfield issue now, and have set their eye on the Norwegian top-flight for a new face in the engine room.

Tromso’s 20-year-old star Hjerto-Dahl is a player they admire highly, but Rangers have seen a bid ‘rejected’ by the Norwegian outfit, according to Norwegian outlet iTromso.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Rangers put in an around £5m bid for the Norway Under-21 international, but that has been deemed not enough for the Gutan.

In the ongoing Eliteserien campaign, Hjerto-Dahl has scored five times and provided two assists in 12 league games.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has already played 100 senior games for Tromso, where he is considered a key player.

The Gutan handed him a new contract back in February, which runs for three more years at the Romssa Arena.

Hjerto-Dahl is in demand, with clubs noting his progress in Norway.

Back in April, English side Burnley scouted him in a league game against Sarpsborg, but they have been relegated from the Premier League following a grim campaign.

How much Tromso are asking for Hjerto-Dahl is not clear, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers will improve their bid for the 20-year-old.

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson is also on the Glasgow giants’ radar, but they are yet to contact the Serie A outfit for the Scot.