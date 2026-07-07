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AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao is intrigued by the idea of being part of the Roberto De Zerbi project at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from the north London side.

The Portuguese winger attracted widespread interest before swapping Lille for AC Milan in 2019, with the club’s president revealing that eight clubs had made approaches for his signature.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, speculation over Leao’s future has intensified this summer, with AC Milan advised earlier this year to cash in and more than one senior figure at the club warming to the idea of his departure.

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The Portugal international, whose World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16 this week, continues to attract strong Premier League interest, with both north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring his situation.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a busy transfer window, strengthening their defence with three new arrivals while also bolstering midfield through the signings of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the prospect of joining Spurs ‘intrigues’ Leao, who finds the idea of being part of De Zerbi’s project appealing.

He previously played with Tonali at AC Milan and the duo shared the pitch on 103 occasions during their time together at Milan, combining for seven goal involvements.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Adding further intrigue, the Rossoneri attacker also liked Tottenham’s official announcement post unveiling Tonali.

It has also been suggested that Tottenham are serious about signing the 27-year-old and are preparing to step up their pursuit, with the move potentially proving an ideal fit for De Zerbi’s plans.

Leao has attracted Premier League interest on several occasions in recent years, with Everton and Wolves making enquiries in 2021 before Chelsea and Manchester City were both credited with strong interest in November 2022.

However, with Saudi Pro League clubs having started approaches for the AC Milan winger, Spurs may need to act quickly if they are to win the race, although no formal approach has yet been made.

Meanwhile, the north London side are also pursuing Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi, amid interest from Crystal Palace after Paris Saint-Germain considered pulling out of the race, branding the Cherries’ demands ‘extremely greedy.’