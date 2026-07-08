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Aston Villa could face competition from Italian heavyweights Juventus for ‘major target’ Arthur Atta, with Bianconeri general manager Giovanni Carnevali asking about the Udinese midfielder.

Villa recently suffered a big blow, with midfielder Amadou Onana picking up an ACL injury while playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

Douglas Luiz has also departed following the end of his loan, from Juventus.

Unai Emery is being forced into the market and adding in the engine room will be a particular focus for the club over the coming weeks.

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Onana, who was ever-present in Aston Villa’s midfield in the recent campaign, could be out for several months, and a response seems to have come quickly as the Villans have ‘made a strong move’ to sign Atta, who is seen as a major target.

Atta, who is currently under contract with Italian side Udinese, also garnered interest from Newcastle United in late May, but the Magpies do not appear to have made any progress on a swoop.

Villa though could face substantial competition for Atta, with an option to remain in Serie A potentially set to present itself.

Juventus official Carnevali has ‘asked for information’ about Atta during talks with Udinese, according to Italian journalist Giorgio Musso.

Carnevali will have wanted to know the terms on which Atta could move on from Udinese and also what he currently earns at the club.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Juventus are having to watch their spending due to missing out on the Champions League, something Aston Villa are not hamstrung by.

The Old Lady could however give tough competition to Aston Villa for Atta’s signature, given the Italian side have been actively looking to bolster the midfield in the summer transfer window.

However, Atta is not the only midfielder on Aston Villa’s wishlist, as manager Emery is claimed to have requested the signing of Roma’s Neil El Aynaoui.

Atta initially arrived at Udinese on loan from Metz in 2024 and then signed permanently last July, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s lengthy contract puts Udinese in a strong position and the Italian club could be seeking a bidding war to gain substantial profit.

It is unclear how serious Juventus are about signing Atta this summer, but Aston Villa seem to be keen to bring him to Villa Park this summer.

And given the financial firepower of the Premier League, if Villa get serious they could be likely to get their man.