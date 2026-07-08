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Paris Saint-Germain ‘remain optimistic’ about signing Liverpool target Yan Diomande despite the risk of a ‘complex’ deal with RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are staring down a summer transfer window in which the club will have to strengthen the squad due to several high-profile departures and the appointment of a new manager in the shape of Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have already lost Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, while Curtis Jones could leave to join Inter Milan, who consider him to be a priority target.

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Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz, but want more wing reinforcements and Diomande quickly emerged as a priority this summer.

However, when Diomande made clear he preferred a move to PSG, Liverpool were forced to cool their interest and can now only watch on to see if the French champions can get a deal over the line.

If PSG fail then that could open the door for Liverpool and the deal does not look a straightforward one for the French side to do.

The deal is ‘complex’, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, however PSG ‘remain optimistic’ that they will be able to strike an agreement with RB Leipzig.

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PSG have several options under discussion with RB Leipzig and one would involve including a player in the deal for Diomande.

Diomande was recently in action for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup, but the 19-year-old struggled to replicate his club form, as he registered only one assist in four games.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on PSG’s negotiations to sign Diomande to see if any opportunity crops up.

But the Reds will still want to add more firepower to the final third, especially with Cody Gapko garnering interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who have been on a spending spree this transfer window.

Gakpo could potentially be sold by Liverpool as they bid to bring in cash to help balance spending on other players.