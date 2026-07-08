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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is not at the top of Torino’s priority list, as their preference is to sign Paraguay international Orlando Gill if possible, potentially removing one escape route for the Brazilian.

The Yorkshire giants brought in Perri from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon by paying €15m transfer fee following their promotion from the Championship last summer to strengthen the goalkeeper department.

Perri began the season as Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper and after a good start to the season, his form took a dip, but the German boss insisted on backing the Brazilian, explaining what he still had to improve.

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Perri though eventually lost his spot in the side to Wales international Karl Darlow, who performed so well that the former Lyon man had no route back.

During the winter transfer window it was suggested that Perri was drawing interest from Turkey, with Besiktas being keen on him.

Now the summer transfer window is in full swing, Perri’s future at Leeds is under the microscope as the Whites are looking to bring in a new no 1 and they have their eyes on Parma’s Zion Suzuki.

Perri is unlikely to want to warm the bench next season and he has already been linked with an exit, amid interest from Italian Serie A side Torino.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds are suggested to want a fee of at least €12m to let Perri go and do appear to be willing to sell him this summer.

A move to Italy’s Serie A could make sense for Perri and be an attractive option, especially if he goes to Torino as their new number 1.

The Leeds goalkeeper though faces a wait as he is not Torino’s top target.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web they want to sign Paraguayan international Gill, who is their ‘ultimate dream’.

Gill plays for Argentinian side San Lorenzo and he has impressed with his performance for the Paraguay national team in the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has a €9m release clause in his contract and could prove to be a cheaper option than Perri.

On the other hand Gill’s recent performances have not gone unnoticed as he is drawing attention from Premier League giants Aston Villa.

Leeds’ goalkeeper department is far from being sorted with Darlow out of contract and Illan Meslier departing the club as a free agent.

Perri has three years left on his contract at Elland Road and if he is sold then Leeds could even need to bring in three goalkeepers this summer.