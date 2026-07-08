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Qarabag forward Camilo Duran is set to sign a three-year deal with Celtic with an option to extend his stay for another year.

Under the stewardship of Martin O’Neill, Celtic are preparing themselves to defend the Scottish Premiership title in the new season, having come under heavy pressure from Hearts last term.

The veteran tactician has already identified areas where he wants to add fresh faces and strengthening the goalkeeper and forward departments is high on the agenda.

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Celtic opened talks with German giants Borussia Dortmund for Cole Campbell, but they will miss out on the winger as he is set to join newly promoted German side SV Elversberg.

The Bhoys also failed with an attempt to sign Elias Filet, despite holding a meeting with him over a video call, as he joined Belgian side La Louviere.

Celtic have yet to sign anyone in the ongoing window and last season they were criticised by the fanbase and former players for not being decisive.

The Glasgow giants do not want to repeat last season’s mistake and after facing disappointment in their pursuit of Filet and Cole, the Celtic hierarchy shifted their focus to Colombian striker Duran.

League played in Premyer Liga Liga Portugal 2 Liga Revelacao Liga 3 Leagues Camilo Duran has played in

Celtic have a deal in place with Qarabag to sign the 24-year-old forward, who is set to undergo his medical with Celtic in coming days.

According to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, Duran will sign a three-year deal with Celtic which will keep him at the club until 2029 and they have an option to extend his stay for another year.

It has been suggested that Celtic have decided to dig deep in their pocket and agree to pay a transfer fee in the region of £5.5m to sign Duran.

Duran joined Qarabag last summer and had a brilliant first season with the Azerbaijani outfit, where he scored 15 times while registering ten assists in all competitions.

The Colombian star has experience of playing in the Champions League for Qarabag, where he managed six goal contributions in ten games.

Celtic have also been linked with former Hibernian striker Kieron Bowie, but they are facing competition to sign him.

Bowie in the past also received praise from former Scotland international team manager Steve Clarke for his physical attributes.