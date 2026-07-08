Luke Hales/Getty Images

Daichi Kamada has agreed to sign a new deal until 2027 with Crystal Palace in what is a major boost for the Eagles, with a one-year deal on the table, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kamada’s deal at Selhurst Park expired at the end of June and the midfielder’s status as a free agent made him an attractive option in the market.

The Japanese international emerged as a target for La Liga side Real Sociedad in late June when it seemed he would leave Crystal Palace.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 29-year-old was also chased by Italian club Fiorentina, but his salary demands were ultimately deemed a figure ‘no Serie A club could afford’.

Crystal Palace have been making efforts to retain Kamada and were waiting on him to accept their contract offer.

Now Crystal Palace’s offer has found favour with the Japan midfielder, who has agreed to sign a fresh deal to stay at the Premier League side.

Kamada is not set to sign a long-term contract though and his deal with the Eagles will only run until next summer.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The midfielder played a key role in helping the Eagles secure their first ever major European trophy in the recent campaign, where they won the Conference League.

The promise of Europa League football with Crystal Palace might have also been a factor in the player renewing his stay at Selhurst Park.

Now, under new manager Pierre Sage, the club will be hoping the Japanese international can help them to push higher up the Premier League after a disappointing league season.

For Sage, keeping hold of Kamara is a boost early into his reign as manager.

Now Palace are free to think about other areas of the squad in the coming weeks.

They are showing interest in a host of players, including Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The Eagles are also monitoring Aktobe teenager Vitaly Laturnus as they continue to track the striker’s progress.