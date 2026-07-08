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Recruiting a winger is considered to be an urgent priority for Valencia, who remain keen on Leeds United wide-man Largie Ramazani.

Leeds strengthened their attacking department after winning promotion to the Premier League last summer, with Ramazani slipping down the pecking order as a result.

The Yorkshire giants did not miss him, especially with Noah Okafor making a big impression following a formation switch from Daniel Farke mid-season.

Leeds loaned Ramazani to Valencia, with Carlos Corberan’s Los Che keen to include an obligation to buy in the deal, but the Yorkshire club refused to accept those terms.

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Despite a slow start, the move ultimately proved an inspired one as the 25-year-old made 31 appearances for Los Che, registering eight goal involvements across all competitions.

His performances also earned glowing praise, with one Valencia team-mate describing him as ‘electric’, while another attacker at the club highlighted the Leeds loanee’s defensive work-rate.

In May, it was suggested a permanent move could be possible if the financial conditions suited Valencia.

However, despite CEO Ron Gourlay travelling to England to push negotiations forward, Leeds have remained firm on their valuation, with Valencia prepared to wait until August in the hope the Whites lower their asking price.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Spanish daily Sport, strengthening in the winger position remains one of Valencia’s most pressing priorities, even as they continue to hope Leeds lower their asking price for Ramazani.

Right-back is another area requiring attention, with Thomas Meunier’s future still unresolved as Los Che now face competition from Hull City for his signature.

Ramazani, who joined Leeds in 2024, made an encouraging start at Elland Road before an ankle ligament injury disrupted his progress, limiting him to just 31 appearances for the Whites.

Following a 14th-place finish last season, Leeds are looking to further strengthen their attack, having already added Harry Wilson to their ranks, as they aim to climb higher up the Premier League table next term.

If the former Belgium Under-21 international remains at Elland Road, he could be left facing another season on the fringes under Farke, with opportunities likely to be few and far between.

Valencia have been expecting potentially late movement on Ramazani this summer, but how long they can wait is open to question.