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Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali and chief football officer Frederic Massara have held talks with an intermediary representing Emiliano Martinez as the Bianconeri continue to explore a move for the Aston Villa goalkeeper this summer.

Six summers ago, the Argentine arrived at Aston Villa and has since established himself as the undisputed number one between the sticks.

The 33-year-old has racked up more than 236 appearances for the Villa Park outfit and played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season.

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There was every chance he would leave Villa Park last summer, and with another transfer window now open, interest in his services has once again resurfaced.

Last month, Juventus were said to have opened contact with the Argentina international’s representatives over a potential move.

However, obstacles remain, with Aston Villa holding firm on a €10m valuation and the Bianconeri reluctant to meet that asking price.

Faced with that financial hurdle, the Italian giants turned their attention to out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as an alternative.

Goalkeeper Club Emi Martinez Aston Villa Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Zion Suzuki Parma Alex Meret Napoli Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho has insisted the World Cup winner would be worth every cent, and that endorsement appears to have resonated with the club hierarchy, who have now made a fresh move.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Carnevali and Massara have held talks with an intermediary representing Martinez to establish what would be required to complete a deal, with the pair ‘studying costs’.

Despite his €7m-per-season salary, the 33-year-old remains the preferred choice of both manager Luciano Spalletti and Carnevali to guard the goal next season.

The meeting is understood to have allowed the Old Lady’s representatives to examine every financial aspect of a potential deal, including both the transfer fee and the player’s wage demands.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is expected to leave this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi a known admirer of the shot-stopper.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are interested in Zion Suzuki, who enhanced his reputation with Japan at the World Cup and is viewed as a possible successor to Martinez.

Juventus may have to wait before making their move, with Martinez fully focused on Argentina’s World Cup campaign, meaning their interest is unlikely to develop beyond the groundwork already laid until his international commitments come to an end.