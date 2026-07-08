Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost as they will not have to battle Barcelona for the signature of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, with the Portuguese not a current target at the Camp Nou.

Following a disappointing last campaign, Tottenham have wasted no time in backing Roberto De Zerbi to launch a real revolution in north London.

Tottenham have been very active in the market since the beginning of the summer window and brought in Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to sort out the backline.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

They have signed an experienced goalkeeper in the form of Martin Dubravka, paving the way for the expected exit of Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs have also splashed cash to rope in Mateus Fernandes from recently relegated West Ham United and paid a hefty £100m package to Newcastle United to capture the signature of Sandro Tonali.

Now they have shifted their focus to the final third and AC Milan forward Leao is a player that Tottenham are interested in bringing to north London.

The Portuguese international is expected to leave the San Siro after spending seven seasons with the Milan giants and several Saudi outfits have made approaches for his signature.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham may well feel they can see off Saudi Pro League clubs for Leao, but the entry of Barcelona into the race could have completely changed the picture.

Spurs though look as if, if they move quickly at least, they will not have to reckon with competition from Barcelona.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, despite Leao always being an option on the table for Barcelona, at the moment he ‘is not being considered’ by the club.

While Barcelona’s stance is a boost for Tottenham, they also have the advantage that a move to north London is one which Leao is said to find intriguing.

Tottenham’s new boy Tonali and Leao previously played together at AC Milan and have helped the San Siro outfit lift the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season.

Tonali could potentially help to sell the move to Leao and landing the Portuguese international while having no European football to offer would be another example of Spurs’ pulling power under De Zerbi.