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Tottenham Hotspur out-of-favour winger Manor Solomon could have an escape route from N17 as he is ‘back in fashion’ at Fiorentina.

Spurs have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window under boss Roberto De Zerbi, making a real splash in the market.

They have already signed Martin Dubravka, Andrew Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer, and show no sign of stopping with the Italian manager at the helm.

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However, the Lilywhites will also look for opportunities to raise funds by offloading certain members of the squad in the transfer window, and Solomon could be one of the players to leave this summer.

The 26-year-old spent the entire recent season on loan, first at Villarreal and then with Fiorentina, who had the option to buy him permanently, but chose not to trigger the clause.

La Viola wanted to sign the Israeli attacker on a discount deal, but with Spurs unwilling to move from the €10m option to buy price, it appeared the Italian club had cooled their interest in him.

Now, Fiorentina could return for Solomon as La Viola consider him a viable option to complete the attack, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via FirenzeViola) and he is ‘back in fashion’.

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However, La Viola want to sign at least two wingers in the summer transfer window, and Solomon is not the only attacker on the club’s wish list.

Fiorentina are also eyeing to sign Burnley attacker Luca Koleosho, though a former La Viola star has told the club to prioritise the signing of Solomon.

Spurs and La Viola have recently been in transfer negotiations, as defender Radu Dragusin has joined the Italian club on a season-long loan, and the Romanian international’s move could become permanent as well.

Solomon has only featured six times for Spurs since he arrived at the club back in 2023, and in the recent campaign was limited to 30 appearances all season due to several injuries.

The Israeli international revealed that he had big-money offers from clubs outside Europe’s top leagues, but currently wants to prioritise his career and ‘immediately ruled out’ the idea.

Whether Tottenham will soon be willing to move on Solomon’s price remains to be seen.