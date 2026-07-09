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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario looks to have seen his hopes of a move to Juventus suffer a blow as Aston Villa are suggested to have lowered their asking price for Emiliano Martinez.

Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli in the summer of 2023 following Hugo Lloris’ departure from north London as the clear number 1.

The Italian goalkeeper endured an inconsistent recent campaign, keeping seven clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances before undergoing hernia surgery in late March.

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The Lilywhites look set to part ways with Vicario, as Roberto De Zerbi seeks a different profile between the sticks, and the club have already signed Martin Dubravka to provide cover for Antonin Kinsky.

The could even sign another goalkeeper as Spurs are interested in Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus first showed an interest in Vicario in late May, when they added him to their shortlist for the summer.

Martinez has been Juventus’ primary goalkeeping target for several weeks, though with Aston Villa not moving on his price, Vicario has been picking up pace as an option.

Realistically, Vicario needs Juventus to be unable to sign Martinez in order to keep his Turin escape route alive.

Goalkeeper Club Emi Martinez Aston Villa Zion Suzuki Parma Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Alex Meret Napoli Goalkeepers on Juventus’ radar

Now though Vicario looks to have seen his hopes of joining Juventus suffer a blow, with progress made on the Martinez front.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Aston Villa have significantly lowered their asking price for Martinez, making a deal much more accessible for Juventus.

It has been suggested that the Villains have reduced their asking price from €15m to just €7m.

This development comes after the Juventus CEO and chief football officer held talks with an intermediary representing Martinez as the Bianconeri continued to explore a move for the Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Though Vicario remains an option for the Bianconeri if a deal for the Argentine fails to materialise, a move to Turin looks unlikely at the moment and Tottenham will now have to wait for other admirers.

Another Serie A side Napoli held a ‘lengthy informal meeting’ with the Spurs ‘keeper towards the end of last month, but nothing concrete has come out of it yet.

With Spurs having splashed cash, which they continue to do, offloading out-of-favour players such as Vicario will be key.