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Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal have joined Bayern Munich in tracking Flamengo midfielder Kaua Pavuna and are understood to have made contact over the highly rated youngster.

The teenager has emerged as one of Flamengo’s brightest academy prospects after an outstanding campaign with the club’s youth ranks.

An attacking midfielder who wears the number ten shirt and is most comfortable on his right foot, Pavuna’s performances for Flamengo’s Under-15 side earned him a call-up to Brazil’s youth set-up.

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Representing Brazil at Under-15 level in May, the youngster featured against Croatia, England, Japan and Portugal, scoring twice against the Blue Samurai to further enhance his growing reputation.

Bayern Munich are understood to have been keeping a close eye on the talented playmaker, but the Bundesliga giants are no longer alone in the race.

According to Brazilian insider Flazoeiro, Manchester City and Arsenal have now joined the pursuit of the 15-year-old and have made contact over the highly rated prospect.

It is suggested that both Premier League clubs have invited Pavuna’s family to visit their respective training centres, presenting their long-term development plans as they look to steal a march in the race for his signature.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

The Brazilian youngster has already toured Bayern Munich’s Sabener Strasse training complex with his family, while the German champions have also made enquiries with his representatives to gather more information.

Blessed with outstanding technical ability, vision and creativity in the final third, Pavuna is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s most exciting young prospects and would represent a major coup for whichever European giant eventually secures his signature.

With the midfielder still only 15 and at the very start of his career, the battle to win him over is only just beginning, though his growing list of admirers suggests the competition could intensify quickly.

Flamengo, however, are unlikely to part with one of their brightest young talents without a substantial fee, especially if more European heavyweights begin to circle the teenage prodigy.