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Celtic wing target Cole Campbell has passed his medical at Elversberg and is set to join the Bundesliga side from Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund sent Campbell on loan to Hoffenheim for the second half of last season, with the deal including an option to buy.

However, the winger failed to establish himself, prompting Hoffenheim to pass up the chance to make the move permanent.

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The 20-year-old was again a subject of enquiries this summer, with Celtic interested in the winger.

Only last month the Scottish giants held talks with Borussia Dortmund to in a bid to land the American winger.

The Bhoys’ hopes of signing Campbell were heavily dented when newly promoted Bundesliga side Elversberg joined the race for the winger and they quickly made such progress that they scheduled a medical for the 20-year-old.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Hoops’ chances of securing Campbell’s signature are all but over.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to German journalist Patrick Berger Campbell has passed his medical at Elversberg and is poised to join the Bundesliga side imminently.

It has been suggested that Borussia Dortmund will receive around €6m for the 20-year-old winger.

Having missed out on the USA Under-23 international, Celtic will now have to turn their attention to alternative targets in the transfer market.

Celtic are very keen on improving their forward options and are interested in signing Kieron Bowie but face competition from multiple clubs for the Hellas Verona striker.

They are all set to sign Camilo Duran from Qarabag and that move has been dubbed a real coup by a former top flight star.

Signing a new custodian also appears to be a priority for the Bhoys, who have taken a step forward in their pursuit of goalkeeper Dinko Horkas, but Las Palmas are determined to drive a hard bargain for a shot-stopper they identified with the help of AI.