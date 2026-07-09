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Portsmouth have now made two bids for NAC Breda goalkeeper Daniel Bielica, but the Dutch side are yet to respond to their latest offer.

Pompey have signed Eoin Kenny and Odin Bailey to beef up their attacking options ahead of the new campaign as they look to kick on.

The Championship side finished 18th in the league table last term and are looking to improve on that under John Mousinho, who they managed to keep despite suggestions he could leave.

Austrian custodian Nicolas Schmid has been Portsmouth’s number one choice in the goal since his arrival, but he did not play in the final two games of the previous campaign.

Mousinho is keen on adding a new shot-stopper to the club’s ranks despite Schmidt and Ben Killip’s presence in the team.

Pompey have now set their eyes on the Dutch top-flight as they aim to sign a new shot-stopper in the ongoing window.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Portsmouth are genuinely interested in NAC Breda’s number 1, Bielica.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that the English side have submitted not one but two offers for the Polish goalkeeper, but have had ‘no response’ so far to the second proposal sent to the Netherlands.

Portsmouth’s latest offer for the shot-stopper is €500,000, but NAC Breda have not indicated they will enter into talks.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires next summer at the Eredivisie club, and they could look to cash in on him.

Bielica has been at NAC Breda for two years now, after he left Polish outfit Gornik Zabrze back in 2024.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is the clear number one choice at the Rat Verlegh Stadium and it is not clear yet how much they want for him.

Bielica has kept eleven clean sheets in his 66 appearances for the Dutch outfit, while conceding more than 100 goals in the process.

All eyes will be on the Eredivisie side to see if and when they will present their demands to Pompey to potentially let go of the Polish goalkeeper in the coming days, or continue to block approaches.