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Celtic have not sent a formal offer yet for goalkeeping target Dinko Horkas, despite the fact that the Bhoys ‘seem to be the best placed’ to snap him up from Las Palmas.

The Scottish champions turned to Finnish shot-stopper Viljami Sinisalo after Kasper Schmeichel’s shoulder injury ruled the veteran out for the remainder of the season.

Schmeichel has since called time on his career, leaving the Bhoys on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer, with a host of names under consideration and Horkas is amongst them.

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Last week, it was suggested that the Hoops had made ‘first approaches’ to sign Horkas from Canary Island side Las Palmas.

Horkas joined Las Palmas in June 2024, signing a four-year contract with the Spanish side, and served as the second-choice goalkeeper in his debut season.

The Croatian shot-stopper enjoyed an impressive campaign with Las Palmas in La Liga 2 last season, making 41 appearances, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding just 39 goals, attracting the attention of the Scottish champions.

It was recently suggested that Celtic have taken a step forward in their pursuit of their 27-year-old target, but the Spanish side were determined to drive a hard bargain for the goalkeeper.

League played in Croatian First League Bosnian Premier League Bulgarian First League La Liga La Liga 2 Leagues Dinko Horkas has played in

However, it appears Celtic have yet to officially pull the trigger on a formal offer to present to Las Palmas for the goalkeeper.

According to Spanish daily Sport, despite it being Celtic that ‘seem to be the best placed’ to sign Horkas, no formal proposal has reached Las Palmas.

It has been suggested that the 27-year-old appears to be the Hoops’ favourite for the position between the sticks.

Horkas still has two years left on his contract and his release clause is set at €30m.

It remains to be seen when Celtic will send an official bid to secure the signature of the Las Palmas goalkeeper.

Signing a goalkeeper seems to be a priority for Martin O’Neill this summer and the Bhoys are also monitoring Tjark Ernst, but Feyenoord could rival the Scottish champions for his signature.

The 23-year-old Hertha Berlin goalkeeper recently turned down the chance to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.