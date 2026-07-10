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Everton and Leeds United look set to miss out on Portuguese free agent Diogo Leite, with the defender closing in on an agreement with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with Union Berlin expired earlier this summer and his situation has alerted a host of sides who smell a potential bargain.

During his time with the Bundesliga outfit, Leite amassed 136 appearances, and he has not been short of option this summer, with interest especially arriving from Premier League pair Everton and Leeds.

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Everton, who have two ageing centre-backs in Michael Keane and James Tarkowski, first developed their interest in the centre-back in May and were later handed encouragement when fellow suitors Lazio cooled their pursuit.

Leeds then entered the picture last month as Daniel Farke’s side stepped up efforts to land the Portuguese, with a three at the back system needing more centre-back options, especially amid Pascal Struijk’s departure.

AC Milan and Vasco da Gama also joined the lengthy list of clubs keeping tabs on Leite in June.

Saudi interest, however, had already emerged in May and quickly developed into a serious threat to both Everton and Leeds in the race for the defender’s signature.

Everton Leeds United Jarrad Branthwaite Joe Rodon Michael Keane Jaka Bijol James Tarkowski Ethan Ampadu Jake O’Brien James Justin Max Wober Centre-back options

That now appears to be becoming a reality, with Al-Diriyah are ‘closing in on an agreement’ with Leite.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Al Diriyah are closing in on agreement with Diogo Leite, available as free agent from Union Berlin.

“Negotiations at the final stages with the centre back.”

It would represent a major setback for both Premier League clubs, whose hopes of landing Leite now appear to be fading as Saudi Arabia continues to lure established European talent.

Leite would have represented a potentially smart signing due to his free agent status and Bundesliga experience.

Meanwhile, Leite’s former Union Berlin team-mate Danilho Doekhi remains on Leeds’ radar and is likewise available on a free transfer.

The Dutchman has also attracted interest from Al-Diriyah, although their focus could shift elsewhere should they secure Leite’s signature, handing the Whites a potential boost.

Doekhi has recently been made available to Fenerbahce, while several other clubs continue to explore a move for him, though the defender appears keen to take some time to make the right decision on his future.