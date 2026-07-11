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Celtic‘s new signing Camilo Duran has revealed that he had ‘absolutely no doubt’ about joining the Bhoys when the Scottish giants showed an interest in him.

With Martin O’Neill at the helm for at least one more year, Celtic are gearing up to defend their Scottish Premiership title next season.

The Bhoys have been actively working in the summer transfer market to further strengthen their squad ahead of next season, with a real need for attacking reinforcements.

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The Scottish giants have hit the accelerator this time and have secured the signature of striker Duran from Azerbaijan side Qarabag early on in the window.

The Colombian has put pen to paper to a five-year contract and his arrival has been hailed as something of a coup.

Duran revealed that he had ‘absolutely no doubt’ about making the move to Celtic after learning of the Scottish champions’ interest.

The 24-year-old striker highlighted his ambition to continue playing in the Champions League, explaining that featuring and scoring in the Champions League fulfilled a childhood dream and is something he hopes to repeat with the Bhoys.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Speaking to CelticPlayer, he said: “When I first heard of the interest there was absolutely no doubt in my mind and I’m just excited to get playing with the boys.

“It was a dream come true playing in the Champions League.

“That’s what you dream of as a kid, so to score goals was amazing and that’s what I want to continue doing here, scoring goals in the Champions League.”

Duran added that he is proud to become the first Colombian to represent Celtic and believes strong performances for the Scottish champions could help him fulfil his ambition of earning a senior international call-up.

The striker insisted that he is determined to repay O’Neill’s trust in him with his displays and help the Bhoys retain the Scottish Premiership title next season.

“It’s an honour to be the first Colombian to play for Celtic.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid [to play for Colombia] and I hope that being here at Celtic and working well, then one day that will become true.

“I’ve told the manager how happy I am to be here and that I will hopefully repay him with my performances.

“It’s a real honour to wear this jersey and I hope that this year we’ll be champions.”

Celtic will hope that Duran bolsters their attacking options after they struggled for cutting edge in the final third last season, prompting the mid-season arrivals of Tomas Cvancara, Junior Adamu and Joel Mvuka on loan.

Meanwhile, the Hoops are also determined to strengthen their goalkeeping position this summer and are interested in signing Dinko Horkas, but have not sent a formal offer yet for the Las Palmas goalkeeper, despite seeming to be the best placed to snap him up.