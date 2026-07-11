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Sunderland have been boosted in their pursuit of Matias Soule as it has emerged an approach from the Black Cats would be ‘seriously considered’ by the Roma winger.

The Argentine arrived at Roma from Juventus two summers ago in a deal worth €26m, with the Giallorossi beating Leicester City to his signature.

Soule featured in 41 matches across all competitions last season, contributing an impressive seven goals and eight assists as he played a pivotal role in helping Roma end a seven-year absence from the Champions League.

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Despite that strong campaign, a departure from the Italian capital is emerging as a genuine possibility this summer, with several clubs now monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation and Roma being prepared to sell for the right price.

Aston Villa were the first to make a concrete move, setting their sights on Soule back in April.

The Midlands outfit have already held talks with his representatives over a potential transfer and received encouragement after it emerged that the Argentine favours a switch to the Premier League.

Sunderland are now showing keen interest in Soule and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, an approach from the Black Cats would be ‘seriously considered’ by the winger.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The 23-year-old views the Premier League as an attractive destination and appears to feel playing in the league would be a good experience.

Regis Le Bris’ side can offer Europa League football following last season’s seventh-place finish, although securing Soule’s signature is unlikely to come cheaply.

Roma value the attacker, who still has three years remaining on his contract, at no less than €35m and are not expected to negotiate below that figure.

Aston Villa and Sunderland are not alone in their admiration however, with a Saudi Pro League side also keeping tabs on Soule, although no formal bid has been submitted.

With a desire to test himself in the Premier League after spending his entire senior career in Italy, Soule could ultimately favour a move to England, though his future remains far from settled.