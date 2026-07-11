Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have been put ‘on hold’ by Serie A defender Jhon Lucumi, as he considers his exit from Bologna.

Lucumi’s demand keeps rising in the summer transfer window, as clubs across Europe have been monitoring his situation at Bologna.

The 28-year-old defender, whose contract is up next July, will not sign a new deal with the Italian club, and a move away from the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara seems the most likely outcome.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Colombia international made 43 appearances at club level and received a call-up for the World Cup, where he played every single minute for the national team, which further amplified his stock in the transfer market.

Sunderland intently chased Lucumi last summer as their top defensive target, but Bologna would not lose him.

He is again a wanted man this summer, despite no club being willing to pay his €28m release clause, with a lower value exit on the cards.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have been chasing the defender but, according to Italian daily Il Resto Del Carlino, Lucumi has put a move to either of the pair ‘on hold’.

Lucumi wants to see if any bigger clubs make an approach for him as he would like, in addition to a big salary, the chance to fight for trophies.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the 28-year-old defender is inclined to listen to Juventus and Inter Milan, but will take time to make the final decision on his future.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping Lucumi can be convinced about heading to the City Ground and in new boss Oliver Glasner they have a proven deliverer of silverware.

Forest could also likely put together a superior financial package to any of Lucumi’s Serie A suitors, though it remains to be seen if any other Premier League sides will enter the race.

Lucumi will want to look at whether his World Cup displays might have brought any more clubs to the table when he decides what to do.

It does appear certain though that Bologna will sell him this summer, with the defender free to discuss a pre-contractual agreement with interested clubs from January if he remains.