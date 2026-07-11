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Turkish giants Besiktas have established contact with Norwegian outfit Tromso regarding a deal for Rangers target Jens Hjerto-Dahl, who is now the ‘subject of negotiation’ between the two clubs.

Rangers have a new manager at the helm in the form of Derek McInnes and the Gers hierarchy are determined to back their new boss in the transfer market.

The Gers have already signed Ivor Pandur, Ross McCrorie and Dan Neil, who McInnes believes to be an ambitious and technically gifted player, from south of the border to boost their ranks.

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The ex-Hearts boss has also been reunited with his former disciple Lawrence Shankland at Ibrox and signed experienced defender Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta to strengthen his defence.

However, Rangers are looking to add to the midfield area with Nicolas Raskin, who is on the radar of several Italian outfits, facing an uncertain future at Ibrox.

Rangers have identified Tromso’s midfielder Hjerto-Dahl as a player who perfectly fits the profile they are looking for in the market.

The Scottish giants submitted a bid in the region of £5m to the Norwegian outfit, but it was promptly turned down.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Besiktas are also admirers of the Norwegian’s talents and he is wanted in Istanbul.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas are pushing to bring Hjerto-Dahl in and he is the ‘subject of negotiations’ between the two clubs.

Black Eagles boss Vincenzo Italiano has his sights set on Hjerto-Dahl, who has scored five times, while providing two assists in the ongoing Eliteserian.

It has also been suggested that several Bundesliga outfits are monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation at Tromso and Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are also his admirers.

The Norwegian under-21 international is said to be in favour of moving to Ibrox, but Gers have to dig deep in their pockets to sign him, as Tromso want a fee in the region of £8.5m to let him leave.

The Scottish giants now will have to step up in their chase for Hjerto-Dahl if they want to beat stiff competition to land the promising midfielder, which would now have all the makings of a real coup.