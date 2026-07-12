George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United and Ipswich Town are amongst the clubs interested in FC Volendam goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen, who is in demand this summer.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have seen Illan Meslier leave at the end of his contract, while Karl Darlow has also departed following his expired deal, hugely reducing their goalkeeping options.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who was signed to be Leeds’ number 1 last summer, could potentially depart after spending an extended period warming the bench last term.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Leeds have been looking at a number of goalkeeping options and now it has emerged that, along with Ipswich, they are interested in a potential solution from the Netherlands.

According to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, ‘Ipswich Town and Leeds United [are] also interested’ in Volendam goalkeeper Van Oevelen.

Spanish giants Valencia are putting in a push to sign the 22-year-old and have been in official contact with Volendam about a possible deal.

Feyenoord are also keen on the shot-stopper, but have not yet progressed their interest in him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Just 22 years old, the tall Dutchman impressed in the Eredivisie for Volendam last term, as he turned out in 32 games and kept three clean sheets.

Van Oevelen missed the relegation playoffs with an ankle injury as Volendam were relegated to the Eerste Divisie.

The goalkeeper is a product of the Volendam youth set-up and progressed into the first team, helping the club to win the Eerste Divisie title in the 2024/25 campaign.

Given the level of interest he is drawing this summer, along with Volendam’s relegation, Van Oevelen may well be likely to leave the Kras Stadion.

Standing at 6ft 6inches, the shot-stopper is an imposing presence and could feel ready to take the next step in his career at a bigger club.

It is unclear whether Leeds or Ipswich are targeting Van Oevelen as their new number 1, or want him to provide competition between the sticks.