Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Newcastle United are waiting for the green light from Johan Manzambi before they can sign him, but Aston Villa are ‘interested and attentive’.

Manzambi gave his stock a real boost with his performances for Switzerland at the World Cup and is in line for a big money move from Freiburg this summer.

Newcastle, fresh off losing Sandro Tonali, have agreed a fee with Freiburg to sign Manzambi, but the deal is stuck.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Magpies need to get the green light from the player and while they wait, Aston Villa are looming large on the horizon as a real threat.

Villa recently lost Amadou Onana to a cruciate ligament injury and urgently need to recruit in midfield, with Manzambi a player they like.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Understand Aston Villa are among clubs attentive to Johan Manzambi situation with Newcastle.

“Newcastle agreed terms with Freiburg but waiting on player’s green light to proceed.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“#AVFC interested and attentive; it’s up to the player.”

Newcastle have made going after young prospects a major transfer policy this summer and want Manzambi to reinforce that trend.

The midfielder though may not be keen to rush a decision over what he does next, especially as his World Cup performances could open up new possibilities.

A move to Aston Villa could hand Manzambi the chance to play in the Champions League next season, which Newcastle cannot offer.

It also remains to be seen which other clubs have now entered the mix for the midfielder.

Newcastle though can stress their ability to develop players and then not stand in their way when top clubs come calling, with Anthony Gordon heading to Barcelona an example they may be keen to show to Manzambi.

The Magpies have been cautious about the possibility of a deal hijack for the Freiburg star, but now all they can do is wait for the player to mull his next move.

Losing out on Manzambi would be a bitter pill to follow, especially as Liverpool hijacked their move for Victor Munoz earlier this summer.