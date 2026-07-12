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Sunderland are amongst three sides showing interest in Angers defender Jacques Ekomie as they look to strengthen at the back.

The Black Cats have to juggle both European and domestic commitments next season, which will place extra pressure on Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Le Bris has already sold Eliezer Mayenda to French outfit Rennes, while midfielder Dan Neil left earlier this summer and has now signed for Rangers.

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Lutsharel Geertruida has headed back to RB Leipzig following the conclusion of his loan spell, though Sunderland have been interested in bringing the 25-year-old back.

Now Le Bris is looking in the French market, which he knows well, to add another left-back to the Stadium of Light mix.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Sunderland are keen on Angers left-back Jacques Ekomie.

The 22-year-old Gabon international is a natural left-back, but is capable of playing further down the left flank if required.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland are not alone in their admiration of Ekomie however, with Turkish giants Besiktas and German outfit Hamburg also interested in signing him.

It is unclear what level of fee Angers would be looking at in order to let Ekomie move on this summer.

Ekomie clocked 32 of 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers over the course of the recent campaign, underlining his reliability.

Sunderland have a number of irons in the transfer fire and have been showing interest in Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, who Leeds United are now attempting to sign.

There has also been interest in long-term target Jhon Lucumi, amid suggestions Sunderland ‘are making inroads’ on a swoop to bring the Colombian in from Bologna.

Like Lucumi, Ekomie has now moved inside the final 12 months of his contract, something which should serve to motivate Angers to sell rather than lose him for free.