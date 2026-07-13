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Everton have made an approach for Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, but see him slotting in ‘as a backup’ to England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

England goalkeeper Pickford is the clear number 1 at the Hill Dickinson, playing more than 350 times for Everton and there is little sign that will change.

David Moyes though is still keen to make sure he has substantial depth in the goalkeeping department.

Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers joined the club last summer as the second-choice, but played only two games all season, both in the FA Cup.

Travers, though, is attracting transfer interest from the Championship and newly promoted Coventry City in the ongoing window, with the shot-stopper likely to want to play regularly.

His contract runs for three more years at the Merseyside club, but Everton look to be exploring potential replacements.

Everton are currently looking to secure another shot-stopper if Travers were to leave and one goalkeeper has caught their eye in the World Cup.

Club played for Hodd Molde Ingolstadt Aston Villa Norwich City Bournemouth Reading RB Leipzig Sevilla Clubs Orjan Nyland has played for

According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, the Toffees have enquired about the availability of Norway goalkeeper Nyland, who is a free agent.

It has been suggested that the Premier League side made an approach for the experienced custodian in recent hours, and want him as backup for Pickford.

Nyland performed brilliantly for Norway at the World Cup, receiving plaudits for his performance against Brazil in the round of 16.

The 35-year-old has become a free agent after his contract expired at La Liga outfit Sevilla, which makes him an attractive option.

He has experience playing in England, as he had spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Reading and Norwich City, and could be back in the British Isles if Everton send in a lucrative offer.

However, more clubs are keen on the 35-year-old, and it remains to be seen where the vastly experienced shot-stopper will go following his impressive showing in the World Cup.