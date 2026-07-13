Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘appreciate’ the qualities of Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys and have been tracking him since the winter.

Villa signed Lucas Digne in the winter of 2022 from Everton and he was hailed by then Villa boss Steven Gerrard as a player with pure quality.

The 32-year-old full-back has featured 182 games for Aston Villa and last season played a crucial role in helping the Midlands outfit win the Europa League.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Unai Emery could see Digne depart Villa Park this summer though as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in him and they are ready to trigger his release clause.

Digne is seen as a leader in the dressing room and that is attracting PSG.

His departure would leave the Spanish tactician short of options in the full-back area, but Aston Villa do have options on their radar.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Club Brugge’s Seys is a left-back that Aston Villa ‘appreciate’.

It has been suggested that Villa have been keeping an eye on the Belgium international since the winter.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Club Brugge academy system and last season featured regularly for them, including playing in nine games in the Champions League.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

His performances did not go unnoticed by Belgium boss Rudi Garcia and he was part of Belgium’s World Cup 2026 squad, where he made one appearance.

Seys, at the age of just 21, is considered to have big potential and Aston Villa have noted his progression.

Although Villa are admirers of the 21-year-old, they have yet to make a move for him and it remains to be seen whether they will step up their interest in Seys in the coming days and weeks.

The Birmingham outfit have seen a host of players being linked away from Villa Park this summer, with Youri Tielemans already set to undergo a medical with their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Tielemans has two years left on his contract with Aston Villa, but the Red Devils decided to trigger his £35m release clause.

Villa are in the market to bring in a midfielder following the departure of Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana’s injury.

On Sunday, they hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Switzerland’s promising young midfielder Johan Manzambi and it has been suggested that they are set to pay a fee close to £60m to Freiburg.